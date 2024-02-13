AFCON: We’ll Be Back, Iheanacho Reacts To Super Eagles Defeat

Star player, Kelechi Iheanacho of the Super Eagles has promised Nigerian fans that his team will return following their Sunday night loss to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that Iheanacho, who started the game as a substitute, was unable to prevent Jose Peseiro’s team from losing to Nigeria 2-1 in the AFCON championship match.

In the second half, Ivory Coast’s goals came from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller, while Nigeria’s came from William Toost-Ekong.

The Leicester City forward did, however, praise Nigerians who helped the team throughout the competition in Ivory Coast after considering the game’s conclusion.

“Normally na this one dey pain pass wey you don see the trophy but you no touch am ba wahala. We will be back,” Iheanacho wrote on X.

“Thank you to all Nigerians who supported us God bless you all, let’s keep believing. Thank you MostHighGod.”