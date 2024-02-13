AFCON: We Win Together, We Lose Together, Nwabali Cheers Iwobi

Goalie Stanley Nwabali of the Super Eagles has advised teammate, Alex Iwobi to “stay strong” in the face of cyberbullies targeting the Fulham player.

Iwobi has often been the target of hurtful comments during the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final(AFCON).

Following the AFCON championship match, Iwobi acknowledged quitting social media.

In response to the news, Nwabali tweeted on Tuesday from his X account, expressing his support for the former Arsenal player.

“We win together, we lose together, we are all one. Stay strong,” Nwabali tweeted alongside pictures of Iwobi.

In the meantime, Iwobi and Senator John Owan Enoh, the honourable minister of sports development, recently spoke about cyberbullies directed at the former Everton player.