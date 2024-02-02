AFCON: We Pray S’Eagles Defeat Angola, Move To Semi-Finals – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ ability to emerge victorious in their upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final match against Angola.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that the Nigerian national team will play against Angola on Friday, February 2 as they compete to progress to the next stage of the ongoing tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

However, speaking during a meeting with members of the Amb. Moses Ebahor-led Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the APC National Chairman Football Cup 2024 for Youth competition, which took place in Abuja on Thursday, Ganduje believes that the Super Eagles will defeat their opponent and progress to win the 2023 AFCON.

The former Governor of Kano State also called on Nigerians to unite in their support for the team and to offer prayers for their success in tomorrow’s game.

He said: “Coincidentally since I am the grand patron of the supporters club, I am using my position to tell you that since the beginning of this Africa Cup nation, there is no match that I have not watched.

I can tell you who is who in the team and also inform you tomorrow by 6 p.m Nigeria is playing against Angola.

“We know our defence is very strong because we have only conceded one goal. What we require is the middle, our forward is also fantastic.

We will continue to pray so that we win our match against Angola tomorrow and then we move to the semi-final and in the semi-final I know the coast is clear already.”