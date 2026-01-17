Super Eagles Manager, Eric Chelle, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Morocco spoke about Nigeria’s participation at The ongoing AFCON among other issues including his future with the senior national team. Excerpts:

How would you describe the performance of your players at this AFCON, especially the game against Morocco where they lost via penalties?

I appreciate the players for what their performances from the start of the competition till the game against Morocco because of the intensity, technicality, cohesion and others. Our state of mind was good was right and before the game (against Morocco) I talked to the players.

The semifinal was not easy for us but the players gave their best. Their state of mind, they fought for every ball and it’s difficult because we lost on penalties and it’s crazy because we worked a lot to win that but this is football and you have to accept that and continue to work much more.

You made some substitutions towards the end of the game against Morocco, would you say they were spot on?

Normally we play 4-4-2 diamond because I feel that it was difficult for high pressure so I put Moses (Simon) in the midfield. And after that I put (Samuel) Chukwueze for penalty session because we did work for the penalty kicks

What went wrong with your tactics against Morocco?

We played the same 4-4-2 diamond and for that you need to put some pressure and if you don’t do that you will let the side difficult to defend.

You see, during the first half our pressing was good. We missed one or two and it was difficult for us. It was difficult for us in the high pressure and technically it was not like the same game. I don’t want to say we were tired.

We played this game like a fight but like you said but it was not our team. We missed lots of movement, balls. But our state of mind was very good. They fight for every ball. It’s always difficult to talk about one player. I just want to talk about the team.

Like I said, we put high pressure in the game early and you see that after that it was difficult for us. When we get the ball back, we never find the solution technically and it was difficult for us. I made the choice to put some wingers in the second half, in the 60-70 minutes. I made this choice to close the wings.

Nigeria lost to Congo DR during the World Cup playoffs on penalties, it happened again, as the players failed to hit the target during the penalty shootout, what’s the problem?

Since the beginning of this Africa Cup of Nations, every day at every training session we have done penalty sessions and statistically the players who took the penalties were the best, and that’s why we made changes to bring in the players who were going to shoot. For Chukwueze, with the statistics, I will say the guys who kick the best during one on ones, missed.

Can you talk about your future with the team after this tournament?

My future, now I don’t know, but I know I am the coach of Nigeria, and maybe in a few days, my president (NFF) will tell me it is finished or I continue. For now, we have one more game against Egypt.

I am proud of my players but disappointed we lost in the semis because, in reality, we were perhaps the best team in this tournament. So, the AFCON is not finished yet.

Like I said, I have been a fan of the team, and this job is very important to me. I just try to do my job, and after the last game, normally I will have some meetings with the NFF, and we will decide. If anyone doesn’t tell me I have to stop, then I am here.

What are the lessons learnt coaching the Super Eagles in the last one year?

For now I know the players, but we have to continue to improve. And for me, if God gives me the chance to be the coach after this tournament, I have to bring in some players.

My dream is to have 22 players, with all of them the best at their position. So there is a lot of work to be done going forward. We still have a game against Egypt and after that I will look at the future, the players.