AFCON: We Are Ready For Tunisia Cracker, Says Iwobi

Beware of Carthage Eagles, Amuneke warns Super Eagles

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwo- bi, has come out strong to say that the team is battle ready for the top-of-the-group tie against Tunisia on Saturday. Iwobi, a regular in the colours of English Premier League side, Fulham stated that it would be wrong to judge the Super Eagles with the display against Tanzania in the opener.

“We are very resolute to make a statement. In the first game it was not easy for us but for this encounter against Tunisia, we are aware the stakes are high and we are battle ready for the challenge so that we can move on to the next stage in the competi- tion,” Iwobi said.

Meanwhile, a former Super Eagles international and coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has warned the current senior national team campaigning in the 2025 Africa Nations Cup tournament to be very careful of their Group C opponents, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The former African Footballer of the Year stressed that the North African side was a disciplined side that can truncate the dreams of any team on the continent. Amuneke, a former Barcelona forward however expressed op- timism that the Eagles have it takes to give a good fight and get a result hut the entire team must be mentally alert.

He said: “Tunisia is a very good side. Aside that, Eagles will be playing against a team that knows how to manage the game. Having clarity from the players, the ability to adapt and take chances when it comes is important in that game coming up on Saturday.

“One critical area we have to emphasize on is not to allow them play when they have the ball and we can play when we have the ball, it will make the job much easier for our team to function and get the maximum points.

“At the same time, we need to be careful because we don’t want to lose this game because we are still on the verge of qualifying and there is need to manage the game to your advantage.”

The Nigeria, Tunisia game is scheduled for the 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès on Saturday. Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 in their opener just as Tunisia edged Uganda 3-1 to stay on top of Group C before the second round of games.