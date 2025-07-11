AFCON/WAFCON: CAF assures fans exciting times with Danone FanMilk partnership

Danone FanMilk, the new partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assured football fans across the African continent of exciting times on the heels of its recent Partnership Agreement signing.

The CEO of Danone, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, said the partnership would promote good health through food for as many football fans as possible in line with its vision for Africa.

The President of Danone in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Christian Stammkoetter said football as Africa’s number one sport was a very powerful tool that his company would deploy to leverage on their new relationship with the Confederation of African Football through her flagship tournaments – AFCON and WAFCON.

The Country Director of Danone FanMilk Nigeria, Kayode Adebiyi and the Director/General Secretary of Danone FanMilk West Africa Olakunle Olusanya reiterated their company’s commitment to the African Schools’ Football Programme of CAF while confirming that over 10,000 volunteers, 5000 accredited journalists, officials and team members involved in both tournaments, as well as spectators and fans at match venues and official fan parks will experience Danone FanMilk’s quality nutrition before, during and after games.