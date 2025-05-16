AFCON U-20: Goalie’s Blunder Sends F’Eagles Out As S’Africa Reach Final

Share

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the final of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended on Tuesday after a 1-0 loss to South Africa, with a big mistake from substitute goalkeeper Yakub Ajia costing the team dearly.

The match, played at the Suez Canal Stadium in Egypt, saw the Flying Eagles dominate for most of the game.

However, they missed many chances, and a second-half goal from South Africa’s Tylon Smith was enough to knock them out.

Nigeria started strongly, putting pressure on the South African team and creating several chances in the first half. Kparobo Arierhi had two good chances to score but failed to find the net.

In the 32nd minute, the South African goalkeeper made a great save, stopping a low shot that almost led to a rebound goal for Emmanuel Ojukwu.

Despite their strong performance, Nigeria couldn’t score, and the first half ended 0-0. In the second half, Nigeria continued to push forward.

But in the 66th minute, South Africa took the lead when Smith Tylon jumped above the Nigerian defenders to head the ball into the net.

Goalkeeper Yakub Ajia, who had come on earlier, misjudged the cross and couldn’t stop the goal. Coach Aliyu Zubairu made more changes to try and save the game, but the Flying Eagles kept missing chances.

Adamu Maigari shot wide from a good position, and Israel Ayuma’s late header was saved by South Africa’s goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe.

Share