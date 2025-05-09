AFCON U-20: F’Eagles Focus On Winning Crucial Q’Final – Zubairu

Share

Following the Flying Eagles’ qualification for the next round, head coach Aliyu Zubairu has emphasised the need to immediately shift focus to what he considers the most crucial match of the tournament.

Although their quarter-final opponent is yet to be determined as of the time of filing this report, Zubairu is treating the upcoming fixture with utmost seriousness. “I believe the quarter-final is the most important match of the competition,” he said.

“We need to work on the players’ mindset and ensure they are fully focused on the task ahead.” “Our goal is to reach the World Cup, and to do that, we must win this match. Preparation starts now,” he added.

The four semi-finalists of the AFCON U20 tournament will secure a spot to represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

