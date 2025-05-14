AFCON U-20: F’Eagles Coach Declares War On S’Africa Ahead Semis Clash

Share

Flying Eagles coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has fired a bold warning to South Africa’s Amajita ahead of their highly anticipated semi-final showdown at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, taking place tomorrow in Ismailia, Egypt.

Zubairu, who masterminded the Flying Eagles’ dramatic quarter-final triumph over defending champions Senegal via a 3-1 penalty shootout, has promised a much improved and fearless performance against South Africa, with the pressure of World Cup qualification now off the team’s shoulders.

“We have the World Cup ticket now and are quite happy. Against South Africa, we will play with great determination and composure, as we aim for the trophy, but without the tense atmosphere around the last match,” Zubairu said.

The Flying Eagles had to dig deep in a tense 120-minute battle against Senegal before emerging victorious in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

Zubairu believes that triumph has instilled even more belief and unity in his squad. “I believe we are going to have a great semi-final against the South Africans. I can guarantee that our approach will be much better.

We know the rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa and what the game means. We will go in there to do a real battle,” he added.

The former El-Kanemi Warriors coach noted that his team has shown consistent improvement since their tournament opener against Tunisia and are steadily peaking at the right time.

