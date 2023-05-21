New Telegraph

AFCON U-17 Title A Result Of Long-term Investment, Says Senegal Coach

Senegal head coach Saliou Dia says their conquest at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations comes as a result of years of investment and he was delighted it was finally bearing fruit. Senegal came from a goal down to beat Morocco 2-1 and clinch the U17 AFCON title for the first time in their history. “I am really delighted for this victory.

I want to thank the coach- es and the Academies as well as training centres who worked hard to prepare these players to have such kind of a performance. This is work and investment that started many years back and now the fruits are here,” the tactician stated after his side’s dramatic victory in the final.

Looking back at the match, Dia admitted it was a difficult match, with Senegal going behind for the first time in the tournament.

