AFCON trophy better than individual award –Ekong

Super Eagles stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong, has said he would have preferred the AFCON trophy to the individual honour he received on Sunday night. Ekong ended his superlative performance at the 34th AFCON as the best player but says the award was not worth the title for the team. The captain crowned his outstanding performance with a goal against Elephants in the final before the team crumbled to a 2-1 on a lacklustre day for the team.

Ekong emerged as the highestscoring defender in the competition, scoring three goals as Nigeria made the AFCON final for the first time since 2013. “We all came here with the AFCON trophy in mind. We got so close and lost. Winning the title is more important than individual glory. I’m happy but would have been happier if we won the title”, the player who stood as rock of Gibraltar in the Eagles defence said.