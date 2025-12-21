AFCON To Hold Every Four Years From 2028

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held every four years from 2028, Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has announced.

The tournament has taken place every two years since 1968, with a one-year gap between the 2012 and 2013 editions. But it will switch to a four year cycle after the 2027 AFCON in East Africa and a 2028 edition.

Motsepe has instead announced the creation of an African Nations League which will take place annually from 2029. “We have the most exciting new structure for African football,” Motsepe said.

“I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised.”

Meanwhile, CAF has increased the prize money for the winners of Afcon from $7m (£5.2m) to $10m (£7.5m). The surprise announcement about the future of Afcon was made by Motsepe after a meeting of CAF’s executive committee in Morocco before the start of the 2025 finals in Rabat on Sunday.

The biennial hosting of AFCON has long caused issues with the football calendar, with the vast majority of recent tournaments held midway through the European club season.

However, CAF remained committed to scheduling the tournament every two years – not least as it needs the revenue raised from the finals to reinvest in the game on the continent. CAF had made a resolution for AFCON to be held in a JuneJuly slot from 2019 onwards and began