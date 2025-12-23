AFCON: Time To Right Our Wrongs, Says Osimhen

With the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 already in full swing, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said it is time for the team to right their wrongs after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing out on a penalty in the playoff final against DR. Congo.

According to the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, the team can see the disappointment on the faces of Nigerians and going ahead to win the AFCON will make the fans kind of forgive them, as he agreed that it will be very tough, but they are ready for the battle.

“This AFCON is an opportunity for us to right our wrongs,” he said. “For us to make the Super Eagles fans around the world believe more in us, we must up our game, and I want to use this opportunity to say sorry for not being able to get the World Cup ticket.

“We can see the disappointment on the faces of Nigerian fans. For us, life has happened; we have to keep moving, and this AFCON is an opportunity to do well and try to win the tournament.”