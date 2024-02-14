AFCON: Three Govs Host Moses Simon

Three Governors in Nigeria, Kaduna, Benue and Plateau State will on Tuesday and Wednesday receive Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon.

At the recently concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, Simon was a member of the Super Eagles team that took home the silver medal.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, who commended the 30-year-old for representing the state in Cote d’Ivoire, welcomed the man, whose parents are from Benue.

READ ALSO:

Born and raised in Kaduna, the former KAA Gent star was also greeted by Governor Uba Sani at Government House.

On behalf of the people of Kaduna State, the governor conveyed gratitude for his efforts to empower the young through the Simoiben Academy.

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State, gave the winger a similar reception.

He expressed his pleasure in the Super Eagles’ accomplishment and commended the player for being a devoted servant of Nigeria and an adopted son of the state.

Simon attended Golden Boot Academy in Jos to begin his career.