AFCON Squad List: Anxiety, Enthusiasm As Chelle Races To Beat Deadline

With only hours left before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) closes the submission window for final squad lists, tension has risen around the Super Eagles, as head coach Eric Chelle is expected to name his final team to represent Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle, who previously announced a provisional squad of 54 players, must now reduce that list to 28 players or fewer to comply with CAF regulations.

These rules require all participating nations to submit their final squads today. Any team that fails to do so will face a $10,000 fine. Reports indicate that the coach had previously submitted his final squad list to the NFF for approval.

However, “powerful interests” are allegedly attempting to influence the decisions regarding the final team selection. A team official stated that this behind-the-scenes pressure is the primary reason the announcement has not yet been made public.

Meanwhile, top players including Kelechi Iheanacho, Nathan Tella, Victor Boniface, Tolu Arokodare, and Uche Chrisantus may be axed from the tournament. Nigeria’s preparations have already suffered setbacks.

Young defender Benjamin Fredrick, who had been tipped to make his AFCON debut, has been ruled out due to injury. This forced the coach to rethink defensive options.

The team was dealt another blow when long-serving captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football shortly after the provisional list was released. The situation has been compounded by the news of a possible withdrawal of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who is nursing an injury.