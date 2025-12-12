Nigerian forward Christantus Uche has stolen the spotlight, marking his first start in Palace’s European campaign with a goal and an assist, just hours after learning he had been left out of the Super Eagles’ African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 squad.

Crystal Palace put in a clinical first-half display to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over League of Ireland side Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

The win keeps Palace firmly in contention for the automatic top-eight qualifying spots for the knockout stage.

New Telegraph reports that Uche delivered a fiery response to national team disappointment as he scored for Crystal Palace hours after the 2026 AFCON squad announcement.

Match Summary

11′ – C. UCHE GOAL

Finished a slick team move, slotting a first-time shot past the keeper (assisted by Eddie Nketiah). (FIRST PALACE GOAL!)

Tapped home the rebound after Uche’s initial close-range shot hit the post.

37′ – Y. PINO GOAL

Superb solo effort, weaving past defenders before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Uche’s Statement Performance

Following his recent national team disappointment, Uche was arguably the most motivated player on the pitch, ultimately earning a well-deserved Man of the Match performance.

He opened the scoring in the 11th minute, calmly converting Nketiah’s low cross and showcasing the predatory instinct that might make Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle rethink his omission.

Just ten minutes later, Uche’s aggressive run and powerful shot set up the second goal, with Eddie Nketiah tapping in the rebound after Uche’s initial effort hit the post.

Manager Oliver Glasner lauded the team’s efficiency, but it was Uche who seized his opportunity with confidence, demonstrating remarkable hunger and determination to make a difference for the side.

The AFCON 2025 Snub That Fueled The Fire

Just hours before his standout performance, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle announced Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON—packed with firepower and experience—but Uche’s name was notably absent.

The attack is spearheaded by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, with support from Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and the returning powerhouse Paul Onuachu.

Midfield duties are handled by Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika, while the defence features Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, and new addition Ryan Alebiosu.

The 22-year-old was named in the initial provisional squad but missed out on the final selection. Limited playing time at Crystal Palace since his summer loan move from Getafe ultimately worked against him.

Before Thursday’s match, Uche had started just once in nine appearances across all competitions, accumulating only 124 minutes—hardly enough time to gain momentum or make a strong case for international selection.

The exclusion hurt deeply. Earlier this month, Uche took to Instagram to voice his frustration, writing: “It hurts when you go through something that kills you inside, but you have to act like it doesn’t bother you at all”.

Crystal Palace, fielding a rotated side that included Uche and Yeremy Pino, were refreshingly ruthless, wrapping up the contest before halftime with three goals against an overwhelmed Shelbourne defence.

The efficiency was a welcome sight for manager Oliver Glasner, who has often criticised his team’s lack of a killer instinct. The Eagles dominated from the start, with Marc Guehi having the first chance inside three minutes, setting the tone for a commanding display.

Uche could not have scripted a better response to his national team snub, delivering a sharp reminder of his quality just days after being left out of the Super Eagles’ AFCON squad. His performance was more than a footballing statement—it was deeply personal.

The timing was particularly poignant. As Nigeria prepares for a high-profile friendly against Egypt ahead of Group C battles with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, Uche’s breakthrough serves as a clear reminder that he remains very much in the Super Eagles conversation.

His link-up play with Eddie Nketiah throughout the match was especially encouraging, with both players showing an understanding that could prove valuable in competitive fixtures. Their partnership helped set up Nketiah’s second goal, underlining the duo’s potential synergy.

Meanwhile, the win moves Crystal Palace up to ninth in the league-phase table, just one point shy of the top-eight automatic qualification spots. The Eagles need only a point at home against KuPS of Finland next Thursday in their final league-phase fixture to secure at least a play-off spot for the February knockout rounds.

For Palace, the victory represents more than just three points; it showcases their growing depth in attack. With the team about to enter a hectic run of fixtures, including two matches in two days next week, having players like Uche and Nketiah capable of stepping in and making immediate impacts could prove crucial.

What’s Next for Uche?

The Nigerian forward now finds himself at an intriguing crossroads. His performance against Shelbourne showed he can deliver when given the chance, but it remains to be seen whether Glasner will grant him more consistent playing time in the Premier League.

Despite his limited minutes, reports indicate that Uche is keen to stay at Palace and contribute to the club’s push for a Champions League spot.

Any potential return to Getafe in January is further complicated by FIFA regulations, which allow a player to be registered with up to three clubs in a single season but restrict official match appearances to just two.

For now, Uche’s response to his AFCON snub has been emphatic: scoring goals, creating chances, and reminding everyone—especially Eric Chelle—exactly what they’re missing.

As the Super Eagles gear up for Morocco, Uche will be watching from the sidelines. But if he maintains this level of performance, another call-up could be just around the corner.