AFCON: Semitoje, Elaho, Omokaro, Emoedofu, Egharevba Differ On Super Eagles’ Outing

Former Nigerian Internationals; Isaac Semitoje, , Joseph Egharevba, Friday Elaho, Bright Omokaro and Tony Emoedofu have expressed fears and concerns over the ability of Chelle Eric-led Super Eagles to make it to the finals as they file out against Mozambique on Monday in the knockout stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.

Speaking on the performance of the Super Eagles in the first group games, the Denmark-based, but Delta State-born ex- Eagles, Isaac Semitoje, said that the only way to assess the players now is if they make it to the finals.

On their parts, Bright Omokaro, Joseph Egharevba, Friday Elaho and Tony Emoedofu advised the players not to build the squad around Victor Osimhen alone, adding that the spirit of cohesion and oneness should be pivotal in all their matches, especially at this crucial stage.

“Well, it has been a good performance by the Super Eagles so far. But you cannot give them pass mark now because they are going into knockout stages, it is when they are done with this critical stage that you can judge, assess, evaluate and say whether they’re potential nations cup champions or not.

“You will agree with me that there are no more pushovers in modern day football, especially in the African continent. So, I want to congratulate them for the much they have done so far.

Now that they are playing Mozambique in the knockout stage, it is my prayer for them to beat the country and move on to the quarterfinals. “I don’t want to rate them high yet until they prove to us that they are capable of making us proud by bringing the trophy to Nigeria.

“They should know that all the countries participating in the Nation Cup tournament have one thing at the back of their mind that is to win”.

“Nevertheless, they need to be commented for their efforts so far, they should go into the knockout stage with dexterity, determination, focus and unity.

They can over run Mozambique with ease,” Elaho said. Joseph Egharevba aka Yamaha has this to say: “They should go and win the trophy to remember the late Stephen Okechukwu Keshi.

Mozambique shouldn’t give us sleepless nights. Super Eagles should not give us excuse if they don’t win Mozambique on Monday. In our playing days, other African countries used to be scared of the then Green Eagles.

All the same I wish them the best,” Omokaro also added his voice, and said; “Though I haven’t watched their game since they started, with unbeaten run in the first stage, I’m optimistic they will go far. It will be good for us if they can win the trophy.”

On his part, Emoedofu, said: “I’m very proud of our boys, they are bringing confidence back to the team. I believe they will come back home victorious.