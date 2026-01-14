Super Eagles Defender Reveals Plan To Stop Brahim Diaz

Nigeria’s Chidozie Awaziem has shared key insights on how the Super Eagles can contain Morocco’s in-form star Brahim Diaz ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash.

The Moroccan star is a major threat as Morocco prepares to face Nigeria in Wednesday’s AFCON 2025 semi-final, already breaking three tournament records.

Diaz has been in sensational form for the hosts, emerging as their key attacking danger with an impressive goal-scoring run.

The Real Madrid forward leads the tournament charts with five goals, finding the net in every match he has played.

Awaziem Reveals Strategy To Contain Diaz

Speaking to reporters, Awaziem praised the Moroccan forward’s talent and stressed that the Super Eagles must stay alert to contain his threat.

“We know Brahim Diaz is a dangerous player. We need to pay close attention to him. We can’t let him play his style of play because we know how dangerous he can be,” the Nantes defender said.

Despite the threat, Awaziem expressed confidence in Nigeria’s defence, highlighting how the Super Eagles have effectively contained other elite opponents throughout the tournament.

“We have already played against great players, and we stopped them,” he said. “I think the players all know what to do.”

“Everyone is focused. We will just do our thing, and I know the boys are fully ready and focused on the game,” Awaziem remarked.

While confirming that the squad has been practising penalties, he emphasised that Nigeria’s primary goal is to win the match within regulation time.

“We hope we can get the win at the end of the day. We have been practising penalties, but we are not going to discuss that here in the media,” he concluded.

A win for the Super Eagles would secure their place in the AFCON final, where they would face the victor of the other semifinal between Senegal and Egypt.