Nigeria’s women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, have publicly rallied behind the Super Eagles ahead of the men’s national team’s next crucial outing, offering words of encouragement and solidarity as the match draws closer.

In a video message posted on social media on Wednesday, several members of the Super Falcons came together to send a heartfelt morale boost to their male counterparts.

The women’s team expressed strong belief in the Super Eagles’ ability to rise to the occasion, stressing that they are firmly united with them in spirit and in prayer as they continue their campaign.

The Super Falcons encouraged the players to remain focused and united on the pitch, urging them to rely on one another, show resilience, and approach the game with confidence.

They also emphasised the importance of coming through the match without injuries, noting that the nation is fully behind the team.

According to the message, the Super Eagles are not alone in their quest for success, as they carry the hopes and support of millions of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

The Falcons reminded the team that the country is watching closely and cheering them on every step of the way.

“We want to wish you good luck in your game,” the Super Falcons said in the video. “We believe in you, we trust you, and we are keeping you in our prayers.

“You have the full support of the Super Falcons and over 250 million Nigerians back home who are cheering you on this journey.”

They concluded their message by reaffirming their confidence in the Super Eagles to deliver a performance that will make the nation proud, while also wishing them strength, protection, and an injury-free match as they take to the field.