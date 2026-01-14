Mane Magic Sinks Egypt, Salah Heartbroken

Sadio Mané’s decisive strike propelled Senegal into the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final, setting up the possibility of a blockbuster showdown with Nigeria.

Mané once again proved decisive as Senegal shattered Mohamed Salah’s AFCON dreams, edging Egypt 1–0 to secure a place in the final.

The Al Nassr forward delivered yet another talismanic performance, firing home midway through the second half to settle a fiercely contested encounter.

Senegal Vs Egypt: How It Happened

Egypt failed to muster a single attempt before the interval as Senegal controlled possession without carving out clear openings.

Mohamed El Shenawy remained largely untroubled, dealing comfortably with efforts from Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye, while Nicolas Jackson squandered a promising chance by firing high and wide.

Senegal’s rhythm was briefly interrupted when captain Kalidou Koulibaly was forced off through injury, with both he and Diarra also picking up yellow cards that rule them out of the final.

After the restart, Senegal continued to dictate play but found chances hard to come by against Egypt’s well-organised defensive block. Long-range efforts became the main threat, with substitute Lamine Camara also denied by an assured El Shenawy.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 78th minute when Sadio Mané delivered the decisive moment, unleashing a superb strike from the edge of the area. The goal marked his fifth goal involvement of the tournament and his 11th AFCON goal, drawing him level with Mohamed Salah.

Egypt offered little in response, finishing with just one shot on target, as Senegal saw out the contest with ease to reach their third final in five tournaments ending Egypt’s hopes of a record-extending 10th AFCON final appearance.