AFCON: S’Eagles Get Land, Natn’l Honours

For coming second and winning the Silver award at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON), President Bola Tinubu has conferred the National Honour of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on the Super Eagles players.

This came as the federal government through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, granted each team member a plot of land and a flat at a yet-to-be-mentioned location.

Tinubu who received the Super Eagles at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, acknowledged their role in fostering unity within the country through their remarkable performance.

Tuesday’s encounter comes barely 48 hours after the Super Eagles unsuccessfully battled for the top spot at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations against the host country Côte d’Ivoire.

Despite finishing second, Tinubu urged them to hold their heads high and maintain team spirit.

Speaking on the team’s behalf, Vice-Captain and most valuable player of the tournament, Troost Ekong, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support, saying he had desired to present a trophy to the President, rather than silver medals.

