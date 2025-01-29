AFCON: S’Eagles Aim For 2025 Title In Morocco – Chelle

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria manager, Eric Chelle has declared that his team is ready and motivated to go all the way to secure the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph recalls that Chelle was appointed Super Eagles head coach earlier this month.

The Ivorian acknowledged the challenge posed by the teams in the group but is upbeat his team can challenge for the title.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

“Yes, it’s going to be difficult to win because there are 24 very good teams and some very good coaches,” the 47-year-old was quoted by CAF’s official website.

“I know I’ve got a team that’s out for revenge, and I’m out for revenge too, so we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at the competition against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

