AFCON: Sarah Martins Blasts Yul Edochie Over Failed Prophecy

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on Sunday night in Abidjan.

Prior to the Sunday match, Yul, in a post via his Instagram page claimed that the outcome of the game would favour the Super Eagles.

He said the match would not get to a penalty shootout, and the Super Eagles would comfortably defeat Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO:

However, his prophecy failed, and many Nigerians stormed his social media page to blast and rain curses at him.

Reacting to Yul Edochie’s prophecy, Sarah Martins berated Yul, stating that he messed up the only opportunity he had to prove that God indeed called him.

The movie star said she knew the Super Eagles would lose the moment Yul Edochie prophesied, adding that the team would have probably won if her colleague had held back his prophecy.

She wrote, “The moment pastor Yul prophesied, I knew we were gonna lose. The only opportunity he had to prove that indeed God called him.

“If he held back his prophecy, we for win. Orishirishi.”