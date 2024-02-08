AFCON: Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians To Keep Supporting S’Eagles

…Charges team to bring trophy home

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

This is as he also urged residents of the state to troop out en-masse on Sunday in support of the National Football team, by making use of public viewing centres provided by the state.

The Eagles will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cote d’Ivoire in what is expected to be an epic final with the hosts who dramatically returned to contention despite a woeful first round.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in the congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and made available to our Correspondent, congratulated the Nigerian national team for their 4: 2 victory over their South African counterpart, which they won on penalties after playing for 120 minutes, said it is a testament to the determination, resilience, and commitment of the Super Eagles to winning the AFCON Cup.

Praising the Super Eagles players and technical crew for their brilliant performance on Wednesday night against South Africa, Sanwo-olu said the players fought gallantly to advance to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Cup, urging Lagosians to keep up supporting them by making use of the opportunity of public viewing centres created by his government in the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Lagos Island and 26 other locations across the state.

“I am so proud of our Super Eagles for finding that extra tenacity to push through. From Nwabali with the in-match and penalty heroics to Ekong to Osimhen for taking the initiative to help us score in the match and to the silent hero, Coach José Peseiro, everyone dug deep to give us this one,” he said.

The Governor further implored Nigerians, especially Lagos residents to come out in their millions to show support and solidarity to the Super Eagles during the final game at the Bolaji Johnson Sports Arena and twenty-six other viewing centres across the State on Sunday.