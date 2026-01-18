President Bola Tinubu has said that the Super Eagles have demonstrated the determination, persistence, and can-do spirit associated with Nigerians with their victory over Egypt on Saturday in the third-place match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition held in Morocco.

The President l congratulated the Nigerian national team for winning the bronze medal. Tinubu commended the Super Eagles for putting behind them the disappointment of the semi-final loss to host nation Morocco last Wednesday.

The Super Eagles overpowered Egypt, defeating the seven-time AFCON winner, in a penalty shootout after the regular time, in which the Nigerian team dominated.

He remarked: “Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.

“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off.

“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco. “Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold.”