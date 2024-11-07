AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen, Sadiq Return; Osho, Collins Get A Call-Up

Share

Eguavoen invites 23 for Benin, Rwanda

Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, has returned to the Super Eagles fold after injury forced him to miss the team’s last round of matches and he will be expected to lead the line when the side faces Benin Republic and Rwanda in the last round of matches of the 2025 African Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers.

Osimhen was not part of the squad that defeated Libya last month and was also not on the ill-fated trip to Benghazi for the return leg where the Nigerian contingent was held stranded.

Also making a return to the team is Sadiq Umar. The Real Sociedad forward hasn’t played for the Eagles this year. Eguavoen also invited Captain William Ekong, Atalanta of Italy’s Ademola Lookman, effervescent winger Moses Simon, goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye, defenders Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel, as well as midfielders Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze.

Home-based defender Victor Collins will join up with the group for the first time. Defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi are also listed, while France-based defender Gabriel Osho will hope to play his first competitive game for his fatherland, after his inability to honour a first call-up in the summer due to injury.

The Super Eagles will fly directly to Abidjan on 11 November, for the confrontation with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boigny on Thursday, 14th November, before travelling down to Uyo for the final qualifying game against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday 18th, November.

