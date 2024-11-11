AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen Fires Warning To Benin, Rwanda

Share

…after hitting another brace

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has issued a powerful warning to Benin Republic and Rwanda ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after scoring his third brace for the Turkish club in a dominant 3-2 win over Samsunspor yesterday.

Osimhen wasted no time in putting Galatasaray on the front foot, opening the scoring in the third minute after receiving a well-timed pass. His clinical finish set the tone for the match, and he doubled his tally later on before the end of the first half.

This marked Osimhen’s second brace in a week, following his two-goal performance in Galatasaray’s dramatic 3-2 Europa League victory over Tottenham on Thursday.

Osimhen has now scored six goals in the league and eight in all competitions since his loan transfer from Napoli in the summer. With this recent display of goal-scoring form, Osimhen has sent a strong message to Benin and Rwanda, Nigeria’s next opponents in the AFCON qualifiers.

