AFCON Qualifiers: Nwabali, Aina out of Nigeria, Rwanda clash, as Lookman misses training

The Super Eagles would be missing two players ahead of the clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda in the final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier games at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Monday.

First-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was excused by the coach Austin Eguavoen to attend to family matters in the aftermath of his father’s demise.

The player announced via his social media handle on Friday that his father, Godspower Onyekam Abali, Chief Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi, had passed on. The former chief surveyor was 67.

Ola Aina also would be missing the game as he has returned to England at the request of his club, Nottingham Forest. The Premier League side pleaded with Coach Eguavoen to release the defender early for their big game against Arsenal, since Nigeria’s AFCON ticket has been secured.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman missed Saturday’s training session after suffering a knock in Thursday’s game against Benin Republic and it is left to be seen if he is going to be fit for the dead rubber game.

The Super Eagles, confirmed group winners, have nothing to chase other than national pride and will play a more relaxed game against the visitors than the turgid contest with the Cheetahs at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday night.

Both countries battled to a scoreless draw in their first confrontation in Kigali in September.

