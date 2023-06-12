New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
AFCON Qualifiers: Crisis rocks Lone Stars camp ahead clash with S’Eagles

Barely a week to the all-important 2023 African Cup of  Nations qualifier against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, the news coming from the camp of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone is not palatable as key players withdrew from the team. The team’s head coach, John Keister during the week announced the list of 38 provisional players ahead of the game slated for Liberia. According to the update from the team’s camp, seven players have been ruled out of the game.

Jonathan Morsay who netted the only goal against Nigeria in the reverse fixture has been ruled out due to injury. Other players ruled out include Alex Bangoura, Issa Kallon, Osman Kakay, Sullay Kaikai, John Kamara and Alhassan Koroma. The game is a must-win for Sierra Leone if they must qualify for the biennial competition in Cote d’Ivoire. Meanwhile, the Super Eagles camp for the en- counter opened yester- day in Lagos. Head coach, Jose Peseiro summoned 23 players for the match- day five encounters on Friday.

