AFCON Qualifiers: CAF Announces Dates For Eagles Final Matches

The Confederation of African Football has announced the dates for the AFCON qualifiers involving the Super Eagles against their Rwandan and Benin Republic opponents.

CAF has picked Monday, November 18 for Nigeria’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda, scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Matchday 5 clash with Benin Republic will hold at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Thursday, 14th November.

Meanwhile, the Matchday 6 encounter will draw the curtain on the race from Group D for slots at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Morocco in December 2025/January 2026.

