AFCON Qualifier: No Cohesion in Eagles Yet – Omokaro

Says Team Can Banish Hunger in Nigeria With More Wins

Ex-international, Bright Omokaro, has identified a lack of cohesion in the Super Eagles despite the team recording a heavy win against Sao Tome and Principe in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Sunday.

While expressing his happiness in the victory, the former defender said the players must work together as a team to bring back the good old days of the national team. Speaking with our correspondent, Omokaro said it was a good thing that the team recorded a 6-0 defeat against their opponents in front of a packed stadium.

He, however, said working together as a team will give them more wins in coming days. “You know I am always very positive, there’s an adage that says play badly and win, everyone wanted a victory, which I think they have all gotten,” he said.

“But they need to put it at the back of their minds that this is how they should be doing things so that they will bring happiness to the supporters. “I can’t judge with this match, like now they have surprised everybody, they have made Nigerians happy, if you look at the team, you see that there was no cohesion there.

“That understanding is not there. They won, but technically, this is the area they need to work on. There must be cohesion and happiness in the team. “Football is a collective effort and not an individual game like athletics, where you can take everything on your own.

They should work on that. “Basically, the players too should pull their weight and show serious determination to get the results. “During our days, we always gave it our all, and whenever there were new players, we always made them understand the pattern in the team and how we used to play, so they must hit the ground running.

“Like Eboigbe Sunday will know what I will do, the same way Keshi (Stephen) and Ademola Adeshina will know where to be and the next line of action because it’s not about the national team, but about themselves, too. “Even when the late Samuel Okwaraji joined us, he could blend eas- i l y because we all tried our best to help him, and because he was good, it was so easy for him.

“The players should come together to say. Look, my brother, this is how we want it. The best has to play.” Meanwhile, Omokaro said with hunger in the country, the only thing that gives Nigerians joy is football, and the Super Eagles must continue to do their best to achieve that anytime they are in the country or anywhere around the world.

He urged them to win their World Cup qualifiers coming up in November while also putting smiles on the faces of their supporters. He added: “As a Nigerian, victory is number one. That’s just my own. I don’t care how it comes. The economy is biting hard with the team doing well, you don’t feel it, that’s why when I’m playing, I always want to win.

Because you win, you forget a lot of things. Happiness comes with victory.” Nigeria will start their quest for a slot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the first two qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November. Before that, the Super Eagles will take on Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons in an international friendly game in Portugal.