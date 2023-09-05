AFCON qualifier: Dosu wants goal rain against Sao Tome

Former international, Joseph Dosu, has said he is looking forward to the Super Eagles scoring an avalanche of goals against their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier’s opponents, Sao Tome and Principe, as both faceoff in the final game of the series. Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medallist said having scored 10 goals against the same opponents in the first round played away from home, the players must come out and probably get more goals this time around. While defending the coach on the players invited, Dosu said that as much as he would have loved to see new players on the team for the game, he agreed with the coach on the need to maintain the momentum, especially in preparation for the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers getting into top gear. “I am looking forward to seeing plenty of goals, especially seeing the type of players invited for the game,” Dosu said.

“There is a need to maintain the momentum and try their best to continue playing as a team. “This should be like a friendly game but the coach said he plans to continue building a solid team for the AFCON. “He has the final say and all we need to do is to continue supporting him and the team as well, but the team must win and not just get the win alone but must score a lot of goals.”

Meanwhile, Dosu has called on the three new faces invited for the game to show why they need to continue to get a call-up to the national team.

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has called for the first time, Belgium-based center-back, Jordan Torunarigha and forwards Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, and there are recalls for Portugal-based left-back Bruno Onyemaechi and defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika. The match will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, September 10 ,2023, starting from 5 pm.