Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has sparked widespread attention after voicing his frustration over the intense and unrelenting media pressure surrounding Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Speaking in a candid moment during an AFCON media session, Chelle openly admitted feeling worn down by constant scrutiny from journalists.

In a video shared on X on Sunday, January 4, 2026, by sports journalist @Iam_agt, Chelle appeared visibly exhausted as he addressed reporters about the relentless pressure that comes with managing at the tournament.

The clip, credited to @Isemuan_, has since generated widespread debate and reaction among football fans across Africa.

What Chelle said

During the exchange, Chelle combined humour with candidness, admitting the struggle to find personal time under the intense AFCON spotlight.

“Everybody wants to kill me. They don’t want me to rest a little,” the coach said, “They don’t want me to go back to the hotel to eat, to sleep, to analyse my game.”

Nigeria delivered a perfect performance in the AFCON group stage, but their flawless run could add extra pressure as they advance to the knockout rounds.

The Super Eagles topped their group with maximum points, defeating Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, and cementing their status as one of the tournament’s favourites.

They now face Mozambique in the Round of 16 on Monday.