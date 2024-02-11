AFCON: Peter Obi To Miss S’Eagles Final Match Over Wigwe’s Death

Following the tragic demise of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe in a chopper crash, the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Sunday, announced he would be missing the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s final with the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in a historic 2023 Africa Football Cup of Nations (AFCON) match.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wigwe, co-founder of Access Bank died in a chopper crash alongside his wife, son and former NGX Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo in the United States on Friday.

This, however, will prevent Obi who had already purchased a return ticket and was scheduled to leave Nigeria by 1 pm today for Abidjan in addition to making other logistical arrangements, from attending the AFCON final to halt his trip to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Along with his son Abimbola Ogunbanjo and wife Chizoba, Wigwe also perished in the helicopter crash in California, USA, on Saturday. Abimbola Ogunbanjo was the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

Obi is shocked and in mourning as a result, and he is unable to go to Abidjan as planned. Despite this, he still has sympathy for the Super Eagles and wants them to win so they may win the trophy.

Taking to his X page, Obi wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of my dear friend, Mr Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of NGX Group. This loss is profoundly felt across the nation.

“I first met Herbert during his early days, on the brink of starting his marital journey. I vividly remember assisting him in preparing for his traditional wedding and being there for the ceremony with his wife, Chizoba, from Achina, Anambra State. Since then, I’ve maintained a connection to his endeavours in my own modest ways.

“Herbert, a determined and forward-thinking individual, led Access Bank to new heights following his brother Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

“His noteworthy contributions extended beyond the professional realm, with commendable philanthropic efforts in health and education, exemplified by the establishment of Wigwe University, showcasing his deep commitment to education as a driver of development.

“The loss of such an exceptional individual reminds us of life’s fleeting nature, encouraging us to live with a purpose that contributes to the betterment of humanity.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Herbert, his beloved wife, his son, and all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash.

‘May God grant them eternal rest and provide strength to Herbert’s family, Access Holdings, and all of us mourning this irreplaceable loss. -PO.”