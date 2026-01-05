AFCON Participants Want Trophy As Compensation For Yuletide Miss

Some of the journalists covering the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations participation in Morocco have urged the team to go all out and win their fourth title so as to serve as a form of compensation for denying them the opportunity of spending the Yuletide period with their families.

After missing the Christmas celebrations, the media men and women also missed New Year’s Day as it was all celebrated away from home. The Super Eagles are through to the Round of 16 of the 35th AFCON with the hope of making it a step better than the last edition, where they lost out in the final to the host, Cote d’Ivoire.

A UK-based Nigerian journalist, Emmanuel Etim, said: “I want the title man. They have to win it for the fourth time. I think I’ve said this even before I boarded the flights from Manchester to Morocco, that this is Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title.

And that’s the biggest compensation, not just for me, for journalists who’ve flown in from Lagos, from across the world. “I’ve met a colleague who came from the United States, and they just have to win it. If they get to the final, it’s not different from the event in Côte d’Ivoire. So the AFCON title will be the biggest compensation.”

According to the Sporting Director of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Tobi Adepoju, there will be no bigger compensation than the title itself. According to the Director of Oganla Media Communications, this will be the first time he will be celebrating the Yuletide season away from his family.

“This is the first time in my life that I’m not doing Christmas with my family as well as the New Year,” he said. “The new year is always the period that my parents always celebrate with all our extended family, and this is the first time I won’t be a part of it. So it’s something different for me.

But I think the only compensation the team can give to us is to win the AFCON” Others like Uche Uwudoh, Ayo Olu Ibidapo, said they are hoping to bury the ghost of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, whereby the team won all their group games but lost to Tunisia in the next round, as they are all rooting for the Super Eagles to lift the title once again.