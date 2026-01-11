Victor Osimhen delivered a Man of the Match performance as the Super Eagles defeated Algeria 2-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The Galatasaray striker scored one goal and provided an assist in a dominant display by Nigeria, who controlled the game from start to finish at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Nigeria started the match on a strong note, putting the Algerian defence under pressure early. Osimhen caused problems from the right wing in the 7th minute, but his cut-back was cleared for a corner by Aissa Mandi. Osimhen then rose to head the corner kick, but the effort went over the bar Algeria goalkeeper Luka Zidane was busy in the first half and kept his team in the game.

In the 15th minute, Ademola Lookman broke through the defence after a fine pass from Alex Iwobi, but Zidane reacted quickly to stop the shot. Ten minutes later, Zidane again denied Osimhen as Nigeria continued to press.

Akor Adams also came close before the break, but his effort from a fast counter-attack flew over the bar with the Algerian goalkeeper already beaten.

Despite Nigeria’s dominance, the first half ended goalless. The breakthrough finally came two minutes after the restart. Osimhen rose high in the box to head home a perfect cross from Bruno Onyemaechi.

The wellworked goal started from Frank Onyeka, who found Adams. Adams passed to Iwobi, and the midfielder set up Onyemaechi for the assist.

Osimhen nearly scored again seven minutes later with another header from Onyemaechi’s cross, but Zidane made a fine save.

Nigeria doubled their lead just before the hour mark. Onyeka won the ball in midfield and passed to Iwobi, who released Osimhen.

Showing great teamwork, Osimhen squared the ball to Adams, who rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted into the net for Nigeria’s second goal. Adams almost got his second goal late in the game, but his diving header from Osimhen’s cross hit the post.

The victory sends the Super Eagles into the semi-final, where they will face tournament hosts Morocco on Wednesday night at the Crown Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.