Oshoala Slams CAF’s Morocco Focus, Pushes Nigeria Hosting

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has raised concerns over what she described as the Confederation of African Football’s heavy reliance on Morocco for hosting major tournaments and staging award ceremonies, urging the body to create more opportunities for other African countries.

The Nigerian international, who currently features for Saudi Women’s Premier League side Al Hilal, shared her views in a post on X on Thursday, sparking debate about inclusivity and balance in African football administration.

“The big question here is when will this whole @CAF_Online compensation to Morocco end? Awards, tournaments and all… it’s getting boring now. We need other countries to step up.

Everything concerning African football happens in Morocco; it feels like that’s the new HQ,” she said.

The six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year maintained that Nigeria has the capacity to host the Africa Cup of Nations through strategic regional partnerships, stressing that the country’s close ties and proximity to neighbouring nations make co-hosting both practical and achievable with the right level of commitment.

READ ALSO:



She pointed to nearby countries as viable partners, noting that shared borders and existing infrastructure should make joint hosting arrangements feasible.

“We can co-host with our neighbours if we are serious. Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Togo are all next door… you can’t tell me two of these five neighbouring countries can’t co-host AFCON,” she said.

Oshoala’s remarks come at a time of renewed scrutiny over Morocco’s expanding role in African football, particularly after the North African nation booked a place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Morocco secured a spot in the final on Wednesday night after edging Nigeria 4–2 on penalties, following a tense goalless draw in their semi-final encounter at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

The victory sent Morocco into their first AFCON final in 24 years, with their previous appearance in the championship match coming at the 2002 edition of the tournament.

The 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations is currently being staged in Morocco, with CAF highlighting the country’s state-of-the-art facilities, strong organisational framework and deep-rooted football culture as key factors behind its selection as host.

Morocco’s role as host aligns with a wider national strategy to position itself as a major hub for global sporting events, following the hosting of multiple CAF competitions and ahead of its scheduled co-hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

However, while CAF continues to commend Morocco’s capacity to deliver high-profile tournaments, Oshoala’s remarks have revived conversations around equitable hosting rights, and the importance of extending such opportunities to other African nations, including Nigeria and its regional partners.