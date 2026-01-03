The Africa Cup of Nations moves into its knockout phase this weekend, signalling a clear shift from calculated group-stage management to outright survival as the Round of 16 begins across Morocco.

After two weeks of fluctuating form, narrow wins and unexpected breakthroughs, the group stage has delivered a familiar AFCON pattern: strong starts offer no guarantees, and reputation alone counts for little once elimination football begins.

Nigeria enter the knockout rounds among the tournament’s most convincing performers, completing the group stage with a perfect record. The Super Eagles scored freely, rotated their squad effectively and secured qualification with a game to spare.

However, a late scare in their 3–2 victory over Tunisia served as a reminder of the fine margins that now define the competition. Algeria also advanced with maximum points, showing a level of control absent in recent editions, while Egypt once again relied on structure and efficiency to progress.

In contrast, defending champions Côte d’Ivoire and perennial contenders Cameroon qualified without the same assurance, both dropping points and facing renewed scrutiny ahead of the last16 ties. The group stage also reshaped expectations beyond the traditional favourites.

Benin recorded their first-ever AFCON win to reach the knockouts, while Mozambique secured a historic Round of 16 place after a dramatic comeback victory over Gabon.

Those storylines now converge in the Round of 16, where established contenders meet opponents carrying confidence and little to lose.

Nigeria face Mozambique, Algeria take on DR Congo, and Egypt meet Benin, while heavyweight pairings such as South Africa versus Cameroon and Ivory Coast against Burkina Faso add further edge to the schedule. With the tournament now reduced to single-elimination football, early momentum matters less than decision-making under pressure, squad depth and in-game discipline.

For teams that dominated the group stage, the challenge is sustaining intensity. For those who scraped through, the opportunity is reinvention.

All AFCON Round of 16 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport via the dedicated AFCON channels on DStv Channel 202 and GOtv Channel 59, with Open Access available to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli subscribers.