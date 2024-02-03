AFCON of Solid Teams Without Outstanding Stars

The week under review has been very intriguing in the world of sports. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan was glorious on Sunday as she started her athletics season on a fantastic note. The turbulence that enveloped her career in 2023 has been erased with the latest development. She ran into troubled waters with the Athletics Integrity Unit over out of competition tests. She was suspended but after her appeal, she was declared innocent. She took part in the World Athletics Championship, qualified for the final but could not sparkle to make the podium. And so, Amusan in her very first pre-season event recorded an African women’s 60-metre hurdles indoor record with a time of 7.77secs.

The feat was achieved at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan. Amusan shattered fellow Nigerian Gloria Alozie’s longstanding continental mark of 7.82 seconds set in 1999. The 26-year-old stormed to victory in the 60m hurdles final ahead of American Nia Ali and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin. There was also the Australian Open drama in which my favourite player, Coco Guaff, lost in the semis just as men singles favourite, Novak Djokovic, also lost in the semis to eventual winner, Jannick Sinner. However, the Africa Cup of Nations is still ongoing with amazing talking points. It is so shocking that after three weeks of intense football, we cannot roll out names of outstanding stars in the competition, rather, it is easier to talk about the exceptional teams still in the race and the outstanding teams that shook the table before taking a bow in the continental showpiece.

Riyadh Mahrez of Algeria, Mo Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Andre Onana of Cameroon, Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco, Hakim Ziyech of Morocco, Achraf Hakimi also of Morocco, Victor Osimhen of Nigeria, Alex Iwobi of Nigeria, Andre Ayew of Ghana and Jordan Ayew also of Ghana are some of the names expected to steal the show at the continental football showpiece. At the end of the round of 16 games, the reverse has been the case. The favourite stars have been either ordinary or consumed by the enormity of the competition to remain average. Ghana and Algeria did not qualify for the knockout stages and so Mahrez and the Ayew brothers were out of the tournament early.

Salah’s Egypt managed to earn a second round slot but the Liverpool striker was injured and his team took a bow in the Round of 16, losing on penalties of Congo Democratic Republic. With nine points from three group phase games, Senegal as defending champions were enjoying the competition as number one favourites even with Mane not getting the goals but with good work rate. One of the lucky losers, Cote d’Ivoire bundled out Senegal after a penalty shootout in the R16 stage. The Ivorians were dead and almost buried with three points from three games in Group A and a minus three goal difference. A 1-0 win recorded by Morocco over Zambia brought back the hosts and they are now in the quarterfinals.

Guinea, another lucky loser, defeated high flying Equatorial Guinea 1-0 to move into the last eight, Nigeria’s Osimhen is the current African Footballer of the Year and he is expected to score goals in abundance in this competition but after his goal in the first match, he has made up with his work rate just like Mane. Cameroon’s Onana is a showman. He joined his colleagues late because of his club commitment with Manchester United but when he was introduced in the country’s second match, he conceded three goals and was dropped from the first team till the Lions were kicked out by Nigeria in the R16. The ongoing AFCON is unusual in many ways. The highest scorer with five goals as at R16, is Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue Lopez with five goals but he crashed out in the second round.

Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt with four goals and Bertrand Traoré of Burkina Faso with three goals are out of the competition. Overall, AFCON 2023 has been very exciting with interesting results and surprises. Prediction of games is so tough just as the standard of the game is very high with teams like Mauritania, Cape Verde, Namibia, Mozambique and Equatorial Guinea displaying good team effort to ignite the tournament. It is an event where good team effort and cohesion have prevailed rather than individual brilliance of top-rated stars from Europe and other parts of the world. This is an AFCON to remember with the standard so far after the round of 16 and it is a testimony for teams to also remain solid together rather than rely on individual stars to get the job done.