AFCON No-Show: NFF to Come Hard On Referees, Mulls Reforms

In the wake of the country’s referees’ absence from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has mulled over new reforms that will also include stiffer sanctions for incompetent and corrupt arbiters.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja as 30 different referees were decorated with their FIFA badges to represent Nigeria this year, the NFF President Ibrahim Gusau insisted that a big sore point with the NFF and the Nigeria Football fraternity even as the Super Eagles excelled at the AFCON finals in Cote d’Ivoire (finishing second in the 24-nation champion- ship) was the absence of any Nigerian arbiter of any cadre at the 30-day event.

He said, “The absence of any Nigerian referee of whatever cadre in Cote d’Ivoire remained ‘an elephant in the room’ for most of us that were in Cote d’Ivoire. It is a real shame that we didn’t even have an assistant referee. The CAF Head of Refereeing was quoted at some time saying Nigerian referees are good but they need only the best to handle matches at major tournaments.

Are we happy about that? “I receive complaints/ videos about poor officiating in our League matches almost every week, and always forward these to the Referees Committee to see that we still have some bad eggs amongst us. Some of the decisions I see are simply inexplicable. You must resolve here and now to change your ways and change the narratives about Nigerian referees at home and abroad.”