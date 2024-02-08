New Telegraph

February 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. AFCON: Nigeria Won…

AFCON: Nigeria Won S’Africa By Luck – Daniel Regha

Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha has described Nigeria’s Super Eagles victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana as mere luck.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following a fierce match in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals, Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated South Africa on penalties, sparking wild celebrations across the country.
Reacting to Super Eagles victory, Daniel Regha in a post via his X page, stated that Nigeria’s triumph over South Africa was just pure luck.

READ ALSO:

He further criticised the Super Eagles for their disappointing performance, citing a deficient midfield up to the 62nd minute.

He noted that South Africa was the superior squad and praised Nwabali, the goalie, for being the only player to perform admirably.

He said, “Nigeria won but by mainly luck, Super Eagles performance was greatly disappointing. Nigeria’s midfield was so flat up until the 62nd minute & even after that, the team was almost outplayed.

“The determination wasn’t really there, SA played the better game truth be told, but kudos to the goalkeeper Nwabali, he alone did an excellent job.”

See Post Below:

Tags:

Read Previous

Herdsmen Attacks: Benue Assembly Summons Alia’s Security Aides, Others
Read Next

Again, NLC, TUC Reveal Plans To Embark On Nationwide Strike