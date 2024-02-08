AFCON: Nigeria Won S’Africa By Luck – Daniel Regha

Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha has described Nigeria’s Super Eagles victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana as mere luck.
He further criticised the Super Eagles for their disappointing performance, citing a deficient midfield up to the 62nd minute.
He noted that South Africa was the superior squad and praised Nwabali, the goalie, for being the only player to perform admirably.
He said, “Nigeria won but by mainly luck, Super Eagles performance was greatly disappointing. Nigeria’s midfield was so flat up until the 62nd minute & even after that, the team was almost outplayed.
“The determination wasn’t really there, SA played the better game truth be told, but kudos to the goalkeeper Nwabali, he alone did an excellent job.”
