AFCON: Nigeria Won S’Africa By Luck – Daniel Regha

Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha has described Nigeria’s Super Eagles victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana as mere luck.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following a fierce match in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals, Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated South Africa on penalties, sparking wild celebrations across the country.

Reacting to Super Eagles victory, Daniel Regha in a post via his X page, stated that Nigeria’s triumph over South Africa was just pure luck.



