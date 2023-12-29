New Telegraph

December 29, 2023
AFCON: NFF, Peseiro Bicker Over Eagles Final List

There is a disagreement between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, over the squad list ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Peseiro sent a 41-man provisional list to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which he later pruned down to 25 players. However, the NFF wants him to consider the 27 players permissible by CAF.

While CAF allows countries to name up to 27 players in their AFCON squads, only 23 players will be eligible for registration on match days. Peseiro believes that managing 25 players would be more practical and efficient than dealing with 27.

This disagreement follows a previous clash between Peseiro and the NFF over the original provisional list.

