AFCON: NFF Denies New Super Eagles Jersey Launch

The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has dismissed reports of the launch of a new jersey design for the Men’s National team ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations starting in Cote’ D’ Ivoire in January 2024.

Images of the retro jersey design went viral online on Thursday with several media outlets also announcing its unveiling by the kit manufacturer, Nike.

However, the Glass House in a short statement released on Friday stated that the reports of the launch were untrue.

Rumours about a new jersey launch between NIKE and the senior Men’s National team circulating on social media have been brought to our notice.

We want to inform the general public that this claim is not true. At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Cote’D’Ivoire next month,” the statement read.

The present jersey of the Super Eagles was launched by Nike in September 2022 amidst criticisms from fans.