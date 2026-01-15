AFCON: Morocco Coach Admits Tough Test Against Super Eagles

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their spirited display, acknowledging Eric Chelle’s side after a hard-fought encounter at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

Morocco have secured a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after edging Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout in their semi-final clash, setting up a championship showdown with Senegal.

The encounter at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah was fiercely contested but low on clear chances, with both sides managing just six shots over 90 minutes of regulation time.

With the deadlock unbroken, the tie was settled by penalties, where goalkeeper Yassine Bounou proved decisive, saving spot-kicks from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi to send the host nation into the final.

Regragui Praises Super Eagles Performance

After the game, Regragui admitted that his side faced a stern test against the Super Eagles, praising Nigeria’s intensity and organisation during the semi-final in Rabat.

READ ALSO:

“We came up against a very solid team,” Regragui stated. “They [Nigeria] are an athletic team; they ran a lot, but they had two shots, one of which was on target. It just goes to show we’ve been talking about the defence for three years now.”

The former World Cup semi-finalist coach underlined the importance of Morocco’s defensive structure and the mentality he has worked to build within the squad.

“We have a fighting spirit, a desire to play for the jersey. It has always been my objective to instil that,” he explained. “We closed down the angles of positioning, the transitions. It was tough, I won’t lie.”

Regragui also stressed the need for consistency at the highest level, highlighting his ambition for Morocco to become regular contenders in the latter stages of major tournaments.

“We need to change our DNA. We need to get used to playing in the semi-finals. The more consistent we are, the more titles we can win,” he added.

Turning his attention to the final against Senegal, the Morocco coach described the showdown as a fitting climax between two of Africa’s strongest sides in recent years.

“It’s a fantastic team and golden people, brothers of Morocco. It’s a superb match-up,” he said. “What matters to us is celebrating tonight, but we’re preparing for Sunday starting tomorrow. Recovery will begin so that we are ready mentally and physically.”