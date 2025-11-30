AFCON Miss: CAF Didn’t Ignore Nigeria Referees –Zubairu

The President of the Nigeria (Football) Referees Association, Sani Zubairu (FIFA Rtd), has cleared the air on the fact that the continent’s football ruling body, CAF had neglected Nigeria in the selection of officials to handle the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

CAF recently released the names of officials who would be handling matches in Morocco with no single referee or assistant referee from Nigeria making the final list.

However, when asked why CAF continued to overlook Nigeria’s officials, the president said two Nigeria FIFA-graded referees were invited to the pretournament training, but they both failed and were dropped. “It is wrong to say Nigeria officials were neglected or ignored, we were invited,” he said.

“We have the centre referee and assistant referee who were invited when they went for a course in Egypt. Unfortunately, our referees did not pass the physical and technical test and were dropped.

So that is the issue. “It’s very unfortunate to know that we were invited, given the opportunity but we couldn’t make it. So that is the position.

“Once you are invited, it’s a screening exercise, it’s a test, you have to participate in the physical, tactical and medical test. And once you do that, from there, the officials that are going to be used for the tournament are picked, so that’s what happened.”

When asked about the plans to start having more Nigerians make the final cut for important tournaments like the AFCON and the World Cup, Zubairu said they are already training more young referees who will soon be graded to the elite class and with that, more will have the opportunity to be invited for pre-tournament training and will likely make it in the future.