AFCON List: Peseiro deceiving Nigerians with three home-based goalkeepers –Fuludu

Former international, Edema Fuludu, has accused Super Eagles’ coach, Jose Peseiro, of deceit, after the coach added three homebased players, all goalkeepers, in his provisional list for the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking with our correspondent, Fuludu said the coach decided to invite those home-based goalkeepers because he has been having issues with the goalkeeping department of the Super Eagles. “They have goalkeeper problems and that is why they are looking at the home front for keepers,” he said. “I’ve said it over and over again that Peseiro is not the answer. How can he have about 39 foreign-based players? He doesn’t want to develop our league. He is not interested in grooming our local league players. “He has been killing the aspiration of these players because the main motive is to play well and get an opportunity to be invited to the national team. “They play to get to the national team and then go to Europe and make a living out of it. Peseiro is not the answer and it’s the contract that is holding him down and that’s unfortunate.” Meanwhile, the former Julius Berger of Lagos midfielder has said he doesn’t have much hope in the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON going by their recent results. He added: “From the way they are playing, if I use that to evaluate that means we don’t have a chance but I hope the whole thing can turn around. “Highly rated players don’t count Super Eagles as favourite. They need a psychologist to talk the players out of their complacency and let them know that it’s not business as usual and that they cannot just stroll into the camp and play for Nigeria.”