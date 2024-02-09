AFCON: Lawan Mourns Five Nigerians Who Died During Nigeria’s Semi-final Match

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has mourned the death of five Nigerians who died while watching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a condolence message to the families of the victims issued on Friday by Senator Lawan.

Among those who reportedly passed were a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh; the Kwara State University Deputy Bursar, Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi; a sales representative, Mikhail Osundiji; a serving National Youth Service Corps member, identified simply as Samuel and an Anambra-born businessman based in Cote d’Ivoire, Osondu Nwoye.

Lawan, in the statement, said, “It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the respective families of our compatriots who passed during Nigeria’s semi-final match against South Africa, on Wednesday. Their untimely demise is not only a significant loss to their families but to our nation.

“The passing of these patriotic Nigerians is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have.

“May their souls find eternal peace, and may their families and loved ones find comfort during this difficult time.”