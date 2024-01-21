AFCON: Late Equaliser Keeps Algeria’s Hopes Alive

Baghdad Bounedjah’s 95th- minute equaliser salvaged a second point for Algeria with a draw against Burkina Faso at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Mohamed Konate’s header put the Stallions ahead just before half-time. Bounedjah levelled from close range six minutes after the break but Bertrand Traore’s penalty restored Burkino Faso’s lead 20 minutes later.

With the two-time champions on the brink of defeat, striker Bounedjah rose highest to rescue them in added time. The result leaves Group D finely poised, with Burkina Faso, who beat Mauritania through Traore’s 96th-minute penalty on Tuesday, top on four points and on the brink of reaching the knockout stage for a second successive edition of the tournament.

Angola also overcame Mauritania’s scare as they moved to the top of Group D in a 5-goal thriller with the game ending 3-2. Both Angola and Burkina Faso are on four points with Algeria on two while Mauritania occupied the bottom space with zero points.