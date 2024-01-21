New Telegraph

January 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. AFCON: Late Equaliser…

AFCON: Late Equaliser Keeps Algeria’s Hopes Alive

Baghdad Bounedjah’s 95th- minute equaliser salvaged a second point for Algeria with a draw against Burkina Faso at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Mohamed Konate’s header put the Stallions ahead just before half-time. Bounedjah levelled from close range six minutes after the break but Bertrand Traore’s penalty restored Burkino Faso’s lead 20 minutes later.

With the two-time champions on the brink of defeat, striker Bounedjah rose highest to rescue them in added time. The result leaves Group D finely poised, with Burkina Faso, who beat Mauritania through Traore’s 96th-minute penalty on Tuesday, top on four points and on the brink of reaching the knockout stage for a second successive edition of the tournament.

Angola also overcame Mauritania’s scare as they moved to the top of Group D in a 5-goal thriller with the game ending 3-2. Both Angola and Burkina Faso are on four points with Algeria on two while Mauritania occupied the bottom space with zero points.

Read Previous

The River of Favour
Read Next

Destroying the Evil Cycle