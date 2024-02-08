AFCON: KWASU Deputy Bursar Dies Watching Nigeria/S’Africa Match

The Deputy Bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi is dead.

He was reported to have died on Wednesday night while watching the semi final match between Nigeria and South Africa in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition.

Nigeria won the tension soaked match by 4 goals to 2 in a penalty shoot out after a 1-1 pulsating draw at the end of extra time.

It was gathered that the Deputy Bursar died at a Sports Center in Sango area of Ilorin, very close to his house, where he had gone to watch the match.

According to a source, Ayuba watched the game till the end of the extra time when he felt uncomfortable and was rushed to a private hospital in the area where he gave up the ghost.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Confirming the Deputy Bursar’s death to newsmen, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, Director of Information of KWASU, said that Ayuba died on Wednesday night.

“Yes, he died last night. He was hale and hearty and was full of life on Wednesday at his office. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus” she said

Meanwhile, a statement by the University on Wednesday said: “This is to announce the death of Mr. Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi of Bursary Department.

“Janazah will hold this morning, and his remains will be interred at the Hausa Muslim cemetery, Apata Yakuba, Oyun area, Ilorin, at 9 am.

“May Allah forgive all his sins and grant him Aljannah firdaus. Aameen.