AFCON: Iwobi’s Only Crime Was Representing Nigeria, AY Replies Bullies

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has appealed to Nigerians to stop cyberbullying Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the ace comedian urged fans of Super Eagles to stop the cyberbullying towards Iwobi as his only crime was to represent his fatherland.

New Telegraph recalls that Iwobi was one of the players who came under heavy criticism following Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), final 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Following the criticism, Iwobi eventually deleted all the pictures he put up on his official Instagram page after the AFCON final.

Reacting to the development, AY asserted that Nigerians should look beyond personal interests and look at the negative effects of their ‘evil’ actions.

He wrote, “Anyone can become a victim of cyberbullying. Malicious information posted on the internet can spread far and wide in an instant, and it is always difficult to delete completely.

“The immediacy of the spread makes it hard for victims to defend themselves or take precautions. The harm caused by cyberbullying is always ignored by computer or mobile phone users.

“It is so sad to see how you all have exhibited various forms of cyberbullying on a young man whose only crime was to come and represent his fatherland. Tomorrow, you all will still be wondering why the likes of Saka and others are never going to play for Nigeria.

“It’s time to think beyond your personal interests and look at the negative effects of your evil actions.

“Let’s help promote a culture of care and respect on the internet and prevent cyberbullying,”